Eleanor Claire (Tonelli) Ferrini, age 90, of Brockton, died unexpectedly February 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert D. Ferrini Sr., for over 60 years. Eleanor was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Alfred and Edith (Niccoli) Tonelli and remained a lifelong resident of the city. She was a 1947 graduate of Brockton High School and remained an active member of the reunion committee. Eleanor was a stay-at-home mom devoted to her family. She enjoyed shopping, baking, gardening and opera and loved spending summers at her home in Fairhaven. Eleanor had been a member of the Mass Federation of Women's Clubs, PM Club in Brockton, and the A.I.A. Club in Fairhaven. Eleanor was the mother of Jan Giles and her husband Michael of Salem, Oregon, and Robert D. Ferrini Jr. and his partner Richard O'Mara of Brockton. She was the sister of Rose Cummings of Brockton and the late Eugene Tonelli and Gerry Cummings. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Gwen Ferrini of Plymouth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. and burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Eleanor's name to the Fine Arts Department or Library Department at Brockton High School, 470 Forest Ave., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences or directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020