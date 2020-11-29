1/1
Eleanor D. Sergi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor D. Sergi, 87, of Wareham, native of Brockton, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at Tobey Hospital. Ellie was born in Brockton, October 22, 1933, to Bernice and Stephen Orinofsky. A 1952 graduate of Brockton High School, she had been employed by Wood-Hu Kitchens in West Bridgewater for 20 years and was skilled in cement work, carpentry, and home improvements. Ellie was a strong and tough woman; she loved yard work and had a passion for building large stone walls. She and her husband Joe resided in Brockton, in Taunton, and at Matfield Woods in West Bridgewater prior to moving to East Wareham 2 years ago with her oldest son. She was a lover of and advocate for animals; she donated to several cat missions and always took in a stray or two. She also enjoyed going to Maine to help both of her sons with their cabins. Eleanor was extremely generous and loving to her family and friends. She the beloved wife of Joseph F. Sergi for 50 years; loving mother of Daniel Mullins of Wareham and David Mullins of Athens, Maine; dear grandmother of Daniel Mullins Jr. (and his fiancee Kendra Messier) of Nashua, N.H.; and also leaves close friends Carmela Burton of Wareham and Norma Anthony of Lakeville and several cousins including Anne, Paula and Gail. Ellie was a woman of great faith and she will be sorely missed. Her biggest journey is just beginning. Her memorial services will be held at a later date and for those wishing, memorial gifts may be made to Nine Lives of Norton, Nine Lives of Norton Feline Rescue Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 548, Norton, MA 02766, ninelivesofnorton.org. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
I was blessed to have met Eleanor several years ago. I met her when she reached out to me regarding cats that needed rescue around her home in West Bridgewater. She was a strong advocate for animals and she also gave me some wonderful advice when I was going through a tough time in my life. She supported my cat work and I always looked forward to getting notes from her. She was a wonderful woman and I extend my deepest sympathies to her family.
Jennifer Inzana
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved