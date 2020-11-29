I was blessed to have met Eleanor several years ago. I met her when she reached out to me regarding cats that needed rescue around her home in West Bridgewater. She was a strong advocate for animals and she also gave me some wonderful advice when I was going through a tough time in my life. She supported my cat work and I always looked forward to getting notes from her. She was a wonderful woman and I extend my deepest sympathies to her family.

Jennifer Inzana

Friend