|
|
Eleanor E. (Neas) Couch, 91, of Avon, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the Southeast Health Care Center, North Easton. She was the loving wife of the late William A. Couch. She was born on October 18, 1928 in Boston. She was the daughter of John Neas, Sr. and Alice (English) Neas. Eleanor was a resident of Avon since 1959 and active in her community over her lifetime. She was affectionally known as "Miss Ellie". Throughout her life she was employed by various companies such as, Rust Craft Card Company, Dedham, Randy Boat Shoe, Randolph, Herman's, Avon, Raymond School, Randolph, Walmart, Avon. She had a love and passion for, knitting, crocheting and crafts, puzzle making, square dancing, camping, gardening, riding her bike and traveling. Eleanor was a devoted mother of Carol A. (Couch) Pugatch of North Easton and William J. Couch of Florida; sister of Constance (Neas) DiRusso and June (Neas) Harvey. She was an energetic and proud Nana to her 5 grandchildren, Kenny Couch, Krissy (Couch) Rasmussen, Kelli (Couch) Moitoso, Laura M. (Pugatch) Forth, Daniel A. Pugatch; 12 great-grandchildren, Cameron Couch, Adam Couch, Sam Moitoso, Max Moitoso, Jack Moitoso, Cam Rasmussen, Delaney Rasmussen, Trenton Forth, Connor Forth, Nathan Forth, John Pugatch, Wyatt Pugatch. She was also the sister of the late Josephine (Neas) Baird, Gertrude (Neas) Kelly, Sarah (Neas) Kilty, Esther (Neas) Prebensen, Frederick Neas, Henry Neas, John Neeas, Jr. Irene (Neas) Bowlby, Florence (Neas) Pfieffer, Anna (neas) Ray and Alfred Neas. Her funeral and burial will be held privately on April 24, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the Easton Food Pantry, 136 Elm Street, Easton, MA. 02356. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020