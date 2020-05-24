|
Eleanor L. (Delea) Driscoll, age 94 of Brockton, died May 15, 2020 at the Life Care Center in West Bridgewater. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Driscoll. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mabel (Dubois) Delea, Eleanor remained a lifelong resident of the city. She was a 1944 graduate of Brockton High School. Eleanor's life was all about family and she was the glue that held it together. Nothing made her happier than being with family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and Boston Red Sox fan. Eleanor was the mother of Kenneth Driscoll of Brockton, Robert Driscoll and his wife Beth of Brockton, Janice Regan and her husband David of W. DesMoines, Iowa and the late Kathleen Kazanowski and her husband Thomas of Duxbury. She leaves seven grandchildren Kelley Driscoll, Thomas and Michelle Kazanowski, Erin and Katherine Regan and Patrick and Connor Driscoll and two great-grandchildren Tyler and Kailey Morissette. Eleanor was the sister of Virginia Lanzetta and her husband Robert of Marshfield and the late William, Robert, Dr. John Delea and Barbara O'Leary. The family would to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. Their compassion, care and support will never be forgotten Funeral services will be private with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Eleanor's name to the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater Resident Fund, 765 West Center St., West Bridgewater MA 02379. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020