|
|
Eleanor L. Paniagua, 55, of Taunton, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was the wife of Luis A. Paniagua; mother of Christopher G. Cahill, Sara E. Camps and Luis A. "Number 2" Paniagua; grandmother of Stephany, Ashleigh, Alexis and Sky; sister of Barbara Knight, Evelyn Dearing, Joan Vodden, Inger Furman, Donald Dearing and Harold Dearing. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., followed by a brief service at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 660 North Main St., Raynham. Private cremation to follow. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019