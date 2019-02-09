|
Eleanor P. (Doherty) Prodouz, age 100, of Brockton, formerly of Bridgewater and Fairhaven, died peacefully February 5, 2019, at BayPointe Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late John J. Prodouz. Eleanor was born, raised and educated in Avon, daughter of the late Thomas A. and Dora (LeBlanc) Doherty. She was a 1936 graduate of Avon High School and after raising her children, she worked for twelve years in the Accounts Payable Department at Sargent's Supply. Always active, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ, braiding rugs, crocheting and sewing. Eleanor was the mother of Janet Prodouz of Bridgewater and Thomas Prodouz and his wife Christine of Avon, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Madelyn Graham, Eunice Butler and Thomas Doherty. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday, February 11, from 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Eleanor's name may be made to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019