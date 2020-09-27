Eleanor S. (Gawronski) Warren, lifelong resident of East Bridgewater, died on September 21, 2020, at the age of 79. She was the only daughter of the late Jennie Tuzik and Michael Gawronski. Eleanor grew up in Abington where she graduated Valedictorian of her class from Abington High School. She then continued her education at Fisher Jr. College. After her education she went on to work for GTE as an Executive Secretary until her retirement. In 1983, she met David G. Warren. Eleanor and David were married for 35 years. Eleanor was strong and devoted in her faith. She was an avid golfer and a great cook. She and her husband David enjoyed traveling to North Carolina. The two enjoyed taking long walks on the boardwalk and were members of the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association. She was also a former member of the Womens Guild. Above all, she loved her family and would do anything for them. For the past couple of years she acted as a caregiver to David while he battled Parkinsons Disease. Eleanor was the loving mother of Robert Nickerson and his wife Karen. Step-mother of Michelle Doiron and her spouse Whitney Doiron, Todd Warren and his spouse Joe LoPresti, Debbie Robechaud and her husband Gary Robechaud. Grandmother of Alycia Nickerson and her fiance Christopher Falcone and Jared Nickerson and his fiance Jillian Korotsky. Step-Grandmother to William Vadeboncoeur IV and his sister Abigail Vadeboncoeur. Great-grandmother to Shelby, Aubree, Karlee, Vincent and Asher Lewis. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, located on 35 Spring Street. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist, 210 Central St. in East Bridgewater. Burial will immediately follow at Central Cemetery. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332



