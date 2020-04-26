|
Elena (Indolfi) Galeno, of Wareham and formerly of Medford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 92. Elena Galeno is the beloved wife of the late Guido Galeno whom passed in 2001, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. She was a devoted mother of son Orazio Galeno and his wife Claire of Eliot, Maine, son Pietro Galeno and his wife Rosa of Easton, Mass. and, late son Domenic Galeno and wife Karen of York, Maine, daughter Maria and husband John Botelho of Easton, Mass. Elena was the Nonna to seven grandchildren, Kara Bolger and husband Ray Bolger, Jillian Hagen and husband Justin Hagen, Bryanna Perrotta and husband Glenn Perrotta, Michael Galeno, Pietro Galeno, Jacqueline Galeno, and Francesca Galeno. Nonna is also survived by three great-grandchildren with another great-grandbaby on the way. Born in Gaeta, Italy, Elena was the youngest of 14 children of late Domenico and Silvia Indolfi. She met and married her beloved Guido and shortly after moved to Dublin, Ireland to start their family. In Dublin, Elena took great care of her children and made all their clothes but she wanted more. In 1970, "Guido's Snackery" was the familys fish and chip shop where Elena and Guido worked as a team behind the counter serving delicious food. When the family migrated to Boston, Mass. in 1973, Elena took that fighting spirit with her and challenged herself where she worked at Schraffs Chocolate Factory in Charlestown, MA. Family had always been at the heart of everything Elena did, she was often found in the kitchen, cooking a variety of recipes, from pasta fagioli, Irish Christmas cake, and Sunday's pasta, gravy, and meatballs. When Guido and Elena were in the kitchen, Guido was her sampler and would give his o.k. for the food to be ready. She loved to be surrounded by her family, often playing card games and spent her summers at the Wareham, Mass. cottage, walking to and from the beach. If we couldnt find Nonna, we just knew to look for a chair at Swift Beach and would see her sunbathing whenever she could. Elena enjoyed spending her days simply, with Italian television, admiring her family and seeing her friends in Wareham. Believe it or not, Elena continued to take public transportation until her late 80s to get to and from the grocery store. She simply was a fighter and never let age be a factor. Beloved mother and grandmother and great-grandmother will be missed by her family, but we extend our sincerest gratitude to her caretakers at BayPointe Nursing and Rehab Facility in Brockton, Mass. If any donations would like to be made in honor of Elena Galeno, please address them to BayPointe Rehabilitation Center at 50 Christys Pl, Brockton, MA 02301. Due to Federal & State emergency concerning Covid-19, private funeral services will be held for family with her interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020