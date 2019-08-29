|
Elena M. (Parziale) Victoria of Raynham died August 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Wife of the late Joseph A. Victoria, she was the mother of Elena M. Moro, Barbara A. Erwin, Robert J. Victoria, Donna A. Victoria-Chandler and her husband Richard L.; sister of Arthur Parziale, Celia Parziale and the late Anthony and Raymond Parziale. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Raynham, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4-8 p.m. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Elena's memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2019