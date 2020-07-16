1/1
Elena Manti
1932 - 2020
Elena (Gentile) Manti, 88, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmelo Manti. Born in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy, March 2, 1932, she came to the United States in 1963. She was the daughter of the late Domenic and Angelina (Caparrota) Gentile. Elena will be remembered by many who would stop by her home for a visit. She would insist on cooking and serving authentic Italian cuisine followed by a cup of her infamous espresso and Italian cookies. Her door was always open and she loved having company. Everyone was always captivated by her giving and loving nature and she was a gem that can never be replaced. Elena was the devoted sister of Pasquale Gentile of Scituate and cherished by her nieces, Jackie Littlewood of Pembroke and Carmelina Negri of Brockton. She will be missed by all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, July 18, at 9 a.m. thence to Christ the King Parish, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 16, 2020.
