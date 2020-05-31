Elinor Neafsey, 90 years young, died peacefully on May 23, 2020 at home in Falmouth, MA surrounded by her loving nieces and nephews after a brief illness. Elinor was born and raised in Brockton, to Edward and Mary Ellen (McCarthy) Neafsey. She was predeceased by her partner Allene Shore, as well as her sisters and best friends Mary Frances (Bob) Dwyer, Margaret (Joe) Cruise, Anne (Pete) Pagani, and Kathleen Neafsey. She was also predeceased by her nephew Bobby Dwyer. After attending Sargent College/Boston University, Elinor began her teaching career in Brockton, in the mid-1950s, Elinor moved to California where she had a long, successful career as a high school guidance counselor and field hockey coach. Elinor had a lasting impact on hundreds of students, many of whom remained in contact with her for decades. Elinor was a smart, gregarious person who leaves lifelong friends across the country. Elinor loved hosting get-togethers where everyone would laugh, tell stories and sing some of her favorite ditties. Elinor had a passion for travel, but her most beloved trips were her annual journeys home every summer and Christmas to be with her family. Elinor will be missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews | each of whom had a special relationship with Auntie El. So many life experiences, cherished memories and family love were centered around Elinor. Elinor was also blessed with numerous great nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews. Four generations of the Neafsey clan celebrated Elinors ninetieth birthday earlier this year. Auntie El is survived by her nieces and nephews Peg Cruise, Mary Ellen (Jon) Churchill, Ed (Claudia) Pagani, Kathleen (Jack) Murphy, Paul (Patti) Cruise, Jeanne (Abby) Pagani, Tim (Donna) Cruise, David (Patty) Pagani, Maureen Cruise, Patty (Steve) Klaassen, Mark (Lisa) Dwyer, Debora (Jackie) Pagani, Meghan (Gerry) Cassidy and Nancy (Tom) Emord. She is also survived by dozens of great nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews. A private graveside service will be held for Elinor. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.