Elizabeth A."Betty" (Lyons) Cook, 88, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the CareOne Randolph Nursing Home in Randolph from complications of the Covid 19 Virus. She was the wife of the late Ralph W. Cook. Born in Cambridge, daughter of the late Henrietta (Whitehead) Lyons and Richard Lyons, she was raised and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Schools. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. Mrs. Cook was a longtime resident of Stoughton and was a resident of CareOne for the past several years. She was a former member of the Stoughton Golden Agers. She will be greatly missed, especially by the staff at CareOne, where she was treated with love and care by their wonderful staff. Betty is survived by her two sons whom she deeply loved and considered her pride and joy; Ralph W. Cook, Jr. and his wife Deborah of N.H. and Richard A. Cook and his wife MaryAnn of Canton. She was the grandmother of Stacy McPhail of Weymouth and the great-grandmother of Alyssa, Samantha, Connor and Brady. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Carol DeWever and her late husband Peter, Diane O'Brien, Trevor and Donna Vallone and Karen Vallone. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all services were private with burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Obituary www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020