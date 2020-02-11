|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" White, 80, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Wareham Healthcare. Born and raised in Cambridge, as the youngest child of the late Gerald H. and Susan (Howard) White. Betty moved to her family cottage in Rocky Nook, Kingston, in 1972, where she lived until 2017. Betty worked for the Bank of Boston, immigration debt. For 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the Kingston Wage and Personnel board, as well as an avid member in the Kingston Lions Club. Betty had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and tease. She loved her family and friends, but most especially her love for animals was well known to all who knew her. Betty loved the sun and beach and traveling. Betty is the loving aunt of 13 nieces and nephews, 26 great-nieces and nephews and 12 great great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John White; sister, Alyce (White) Faveau; sister, Virginia (White) Slavin; her nephew, John F. White; niece, Patricia Slavin; and nephew, John Favreau. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 13, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. at Mount St. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local animal shelters, or Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., #3, Plymouth, MA 02360. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020