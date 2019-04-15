|
|
Elizabeth (Lipsitz) Adler, age 97, of Roslindale, formerly of Brockton, on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Adler. Loving daughter of the late Avram and Freda (Jaffee) Lipsitz. Survived by her older sister Florence Beytin of Vancouver and her nieces Merle Grandberg of Chestnut Hill and Joyce Cherry of Vancouver and her nephew Mark Beytin of Reistertown, Maryland. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving brothers Nathan, Alec and Benjamin and her niece Phyllis Rudnick. Services at the Pride of Brockton Cemetery, 197 South St., Stoughton, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at noon. Memorial observance following the service at the home of Merle and James Grandberg until 9 p.m. Donations may be made to 2Life Communities, 30 Wallingford Rd., Brighton, MA 02135. Our sincerest gratitude to the dedicated staff at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, especially Karen, Rebecca, and Andy. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors | brezniakrodman.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019