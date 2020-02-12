|
Elizabeth B. (Hewitt) Kennedy, of South Easton, formerly of Brockton, Nebraska, and Concord, died at age 84, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Born in Concord, August 13, 1935, she was the beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Estelle (Lasure) Hewitt. Raised and educated in Concord, Liz subsequently pursued her nursing degree from Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain. A passionate registered nurse for her entire career, caring for patients and people was her true pride and joy. Early on in her proud career, she became the youngest Director of Nursing at Chelsea Hospital and later Director of Nursing at Midlands Hospital in Nebraska. Holding various nursing positions throughout her 50+ years as a nurse, she ended her career at Brockton Multi-Service and the Lincoln Alternative School in Brockton. She was also an active member of the Massachusetts Nursing Association. She will be fondly remembered for her love of the beach and any chance to grab some sunshine. She loved traveling to warm destinations, taking trips to the casino, and spending time with her many wonderful friends. Her pets meant the world to her and she treasured each one of them, especially her late cat, Max. Creating memories with her children and grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Her life and memory will be cherished by her daughter, Pamela Flaherty of Stoughton, her son, Scott Kennedy and his wife Beth of Raynham, her grandchildren, Thomas, Sean, Justin, Joseph, Katelyn, Brendan, and Christopher, and a great-grandson, Thomas, who is on the way. Two brothers, Richard and Donald Hewitt, predeceased her. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park Street, Stoughton, on Monday, February 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, at 1 p.m. in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. All are welcome to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Colonial Inn, 48 Monument Square, Concord. Please direct flower deliveries to Farley Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home. Contributions in Lizs memory may be made to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org). To share a remembrance or offer a condolence in her online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020