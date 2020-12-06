Elizabeth Elleen (Noonan) Lukens, age 85 of Newton, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after a long illness. Liz (also known as Betty), was born on November 22, 1935 in Brockton and was a lifelong Massachusetts resident. She was a graduate of Howard High School in West Bridgewater and a 1956 graduate of Framingham State College where she received a BS in Home Economics. In 1958 she married her high school sweetheart and spent the 1960s teaching Home Economics at Stoughton High School. Simultaneously she owned and ran the Bayberry Bend Motel and Cottages in Provincetown. In 1970 she re-married and moved with her daughters to Newton, where she lived for 50 years. Liz was a mother, beloved grandmother, and the steward of a large, blended family. She was a community volunteer, a talented seamstress, and a wonderful cook with a flair for interior design. But her favorite hobby was travel, and she and her husband Don flew all over the world. She is described by friends as a real firecracker. A beautiful free spirit with a contagious sense of humor, who was always all in. She will be missed forever. Liz is preceded in death by her parents, George E. Noonan Sr. and Christine (Newquist) Noonan; as well as her brother George E. Noonan Jr.; two former husbands, William Rodman Prophett of Bourne, and Donald Neal Lukens of Cumberland, ME. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Prophett) Rutherford (Tim) of Chestnut Hill, Laureen Prophett (Neil) of Truro, Helen (Lukens) Mozzoni (Mike) of Bridgeton, ME, and Dana A. Lukens (Felicia) of Cumberland, ME; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the kind and compassionate care given by Hector Montesino, Sally Ankomah, and Embrace Home Care and Health Services. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, local services will be delayed. Her family plans to gather in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2021, to scatter her ashes and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association
at www.lung.org
or the Primary Immune Deficiency Foundation at www.primaryimmune .org. To share a memory of Liz or send a note of condolence please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
.