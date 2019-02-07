|
|
Elizabeth H. (Mark) Cummings, 91, a resident of Stoughton for the past 66 years, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Charles D. Cummings. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Connors) Mark, she was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and was a graduate of the Boston Public Schools. Elizabeth worked as a cashier for Star Market in Canton and Hyde park for 26 years. An avid Red Sox fan, she enjoyed figure skating and the company of her church friends. Elizabeth's family would like to acknowledge the professional care provided by the staff of Life Care of West Bridgewater. Elizabeth is survived by two daughters, Carol Jordan and her husband Paul of Raynham and Diane Cummings of Easton; two grandchildren, Bryan LaCivita and his wife Kim of Berkley and Amanda Johnston and her husband Jay of Taunton; and two great-grandchildren, Shaun LaCivita and Kyle LaCivita. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019