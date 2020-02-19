Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Melrose Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Halpern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Halpern


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Halpern Obituary
Elizabeth (Burleigh) Halpern, 66, of Brockton, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. Devoted to family and home, she was the beloved wife of Edward since 1972; loving mother of Cynthia and Heidi Halpern of Brockton, Melinda Cleveland of PA and Robin Brunts of OK; and a dear grandmother of 9. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to LIFE Center, PO Box 2956, Brockton MA 02305. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -