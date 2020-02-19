|
Elizabeth (Burleigh) Halpern, 66, of Brockton, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. Devoted to family and home, she was the beloved wife of Edward since 1972; loving mother of Cynthia and Heidi Halpern of Brockton, Melinda Cleveland of PA and Robin Brunts of OK; and a dear grandmother of 9. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to LIFE Center, PO Box 2956, Brockton MA 02305. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020