Elizabeth L. Alden
Elizabeth Louise (Richards) Alden, 89, of Bridgewater, died peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
Born in Malden, she was the daughter of the late David Stanley and Ethel Victoria (Tucker) Richards.
After graduating from Everett High School Elizabeth was employed at The John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston, and later for many years at Component Manufacturing and The Foxboro Company.
She was predeceased by her husband Wayne S. Alden Jr., brothers David LeRoy and John Tucker Richards, grandson Jason Cameron Alden, and granddaughter Laura Richards McGonigle.
She is survived by son Daniel V. McGonigle III of Pawtucket, RI, son Paul R. McGonigle and wife Kate of Middleboro, son Steven J. McGonigle and wife Debbie of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, son Timothy I. McGonigle and wife Kathy of Lakeville, daughter Susan V. Batsinelas and husband Michael of North Easton, daughter Lauri A. Bettencourt and partner Jill of North Andover, son Wayne S. Alden III and wife Marsha of Whitman, son Scott J. Alden of Eastham, son Bradford C. Alden and wife Amy of Sandwich, daughter Deborah L. Alden of Eastham. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Stavros, Elizabeth, Ian, Samantha, Anna, Timothy, Patrick, Michael, Wayne, Kenneth, Meredith, Michaela, Brandon, Brian, and great-grandchildren, Max, Jacob, Rylan, Alexandria, Michael, and Grace.
Calling hours will be held at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private service will be held following calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetary in Everett, at a later date.
For guest book, please visit russellpicafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2020.
