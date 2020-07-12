1/
Ella L. Porter
1931 - 2020
Ella Louise (Lundin) Porter, 88, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Newbridge on the Charles after a period of failing health. She was the devoted wife of the late Wallace E. Porter Sr. A daughter of the late Eric and Anna (Anderson) Lundin, she was born and raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Ella fondly recalled her early years working as a waitress and was also employed as a medical transcriptionist. Ella was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Easton, where she also taught Sunday School. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and a longtime volunteer at the polls on election days. In her later years, Ella enjoyed playing bingo and cards and socializing with her friends at Elise Circle. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, and she was very proud of her Swedish heritage. Ella was a devoted mother and is survived by her children, Wallace E. Porter Jr. of Danvers and his companion Sheila Magesky of Peabody, Diane L. Shannon of Easton, Jane M. Porter and her husband Jeffrey T. Wu of Newton, and Karen L. Parks of Cold Spring, NY; a sister, Helen Manson of East Bridgewater; a brother, Warren Lundin of Conway; six grandchildren, James and Michael Shannon, Zachariah and Hannah Parks, and Thomas and Christopher Wu; and many nieces and nephews. She was also sister of the late Elsie Mara, Doris Pearson, Carl Lundin, Carol Perrault, and Ruth Lundin. Visitation requiring mask and social distancing will be held on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, from 9:30 a.m. | 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellas memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, c/o Covid-19 Senior Response Fund, Attn: Development Office, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or please visit https://give. hebrewseniorlife.org/covid19 fund. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome. comHome and Cremation Services, Easton.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
14
Service
10:30 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
14
Interment
Pine Hill Cemetery
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
July 11, 2020
Aunt Ella will be greatly missed by all of us in the Lundin family. She was a wonderful person. We had many good times with her. Words can not express her loss to us.
John, Sheryl, Melinda and Krystal Mara
John Mara
Family
July 11, 2020
To my loving cousins, Wally, Dianne, Jane and Karen. Your mother will be missed greatly. One of the Pillars of our extended Lundin family. Laurel and I will keep you and your mother and father in our prayers. Your Cousin Phil and Laurel.
Phillip Mara
Family
