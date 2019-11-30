Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Ellen Ann (Brophy) Mazeikis, 77, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, under the care of her sister. She was the wife of the late Ignas "Iggy" Mazeikis. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Francis P. and Helen T. (Brady) Brophy, she was raised and educated in Easton. Ellen was employed as a nurse's aide in the maternity ward of Brockton Hospital for over 30 years. After, she took a position with Sodexo food service working at Stonehill College in Easton for 10 years before retiring. A communicant of Holy Cross Church Ellen was a longtime usher at the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday's at the church. She enjoyed shopping and knitting and time spent with her sister on various bus trips to Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Ellen is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Brophy of Easton; and many cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visiting hours on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 30, 2019
