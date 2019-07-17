Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Simpson
Ellen E. Simpson Obituary
Ellen E. (Conefrey) Simpson, age 95, of Brockton, died on July 11, 2019, at Nemasket Healthcare Center. Ellie was the beloved wife for 58 years of the late Roy "Tutty" Simpson. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late James and Henrietta Conefrey. Ellie had a lovely singing voice, an infectious laugh, and a smile that could light up a room. She is survived by her four children, Ralph J. Simpson and his wife Mary Joy of Pembroke, Diane Haglund of Naples, Florida; Maryanne Ostiguy and her husband Anthony of Middleborough, and Debra Simpson of Lima, Ohio; and predeceased by her sons-in-law, Dr. Robert Haglund and Ted Johnson. She is also survived by her cousin, Ellen Distasi of Brockton. She was the grandmother and great-grandmother of 25, with many nieces, nephews, and friends, and was loved by all. Ellie was the sister of the late Esther Bryant, Mary Marozik, Mildred Purificato, Lorraine Lemon, and Janice Toomey. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at the Conley Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. Donations may be made in Ellen's name to Nemasket Healthcare Center, 314 Marion Road, Middleborough, MA 02346. For condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in The Enterprise on July 17, 2019
