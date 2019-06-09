Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
United Church of Christ
10 Bedford St.
Abington, NH
View Map
Ellen L. Kachuck


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen L. Kachuck Obituary
Ellen Louise (Quinn) Kachuck, 69, of Franklin, N.H., went home to her heavenly father on June 5, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Ellen leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years, Eugene Kachuck; and son, Andrew Kachuck both of Franklin, N.H. She also leaves behind her sisters, Joanne (Quinn) Strondak and her husband Alan of East Bridgewater, Barbara Jean (Quinn) Webster and her husband Michael of Johnston, R.I., and Diane Marie (Quinn) Cox of Round Rock, Texas. She also leaves behind 8 nieces and nephews and 8 great-nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Ellen was born in Jamaica Plain, May 14, 1950, to Raymond Louis Quinn (deceased) and Barbara Marion (Anderson) Quinn. She grew up in Abington and graduated from Abington High School in the class of 1968. She remained friends with some and reconnected with other childhood friends over the past few years. Ellen will be remembered as someone who truly loved her family and friends and rarely ever met a stranger. She often spent her time planning for large social events that would bring both friends and family together in fellowship. If you entered her home you would see the hundreds of pictures that lined her walls that were her memories of major events of all her family members. Her hobbies were cross stitching and crafting where she made many beautiful items to be sold in support of her brother Raymond Charles Quinn's name sake memorial counseling scholarship. Ellen also enjoyed spending her time gardening her flowers in her beautiful yard. She will be sorely missed for her kind heart and her support of people as she was often seen seeking to find ways to support people around her in need. The family is grateful for the many friends who have sent their prayers and lifted her up through her courageous battle with cancer. Her funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 10 Bedford St., Abington. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 12, form 4-7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019
