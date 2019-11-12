|
Ellen M. Mattaliano (Doherty) age 85, of Milton passed away November 11th, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Born and raised in Medford, she graduated from Medford High School. She worked for many years at the family Insurance Agency, Edson Insurance, in East Bridgewater. Ellen was active in the Milton Bowling League, Milton Womens Club, and the Ladies Sodality at St. Elizabeths Church in Milton, and enjoyed golfing. Beloved wife of Stephen J., Jr. Mother of Ellen M. McCarthy and her husband Michael of Hanover, Stephen M. Mattaliano and his wife Dawn of Milton, and Donna M. Cullinan and her husband John of E. Bridgewater. Sister of Isabella Hoell of Plymouth, and the late Anna Gordon, Theresa Hartery, Mary Colson, Margaret Leonard, Catherine Spinelli, and Hugh Buddy Doherty. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Thursday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeths Church, Milton Friday morning at 11:45 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Elizabeths Church 350 Reedsdale Rd Milton, MA 02186. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019