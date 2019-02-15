|
Ellen W. (Callahan) Chute, 93, of Raynham, former resident of Avon for 55 years, and Allston and Brighton, passed away February 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Fred Chute; mother of Linda Breen and husband Peter of Brockton and Wareham, Paul Chute and wife Linda of Avon, Betty Ludecker and husband Bruce of Raynham and Dennis, and Fred Chute and wife Lisa of Raynham, where Ellen lived and was lovingly cared for. Ellen had 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Ellen was the sister of Marion Hickey, Ann Hughes, Bernard and Lawrence Callahan and the late Florence Peneau, Dorothy Capavella, Ruth McLane, Frank, Edward, Robert, James, and Walter Callahan; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ellen worked at the Hood Rubber Co. in Boston, Randy Sneaker in Randolph, Breen's Catering in Brockton, Ridder Country Club in East Bridgewater, and Lantana in Randolph. She looked forward to her weekly luncheons at the Avon Council on Aging with her sister Ann and all her Avon friends. She was always the hostess at her home in Avon when family and friends came or at all the holidays or summer pool parties. Her hospitality and caring will be greatly missed by all. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday 1-5 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Monday at 9 a.m., and her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Town of Avon Council on Aging, 65 East Main St., Avon, MA 02322 or . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2019