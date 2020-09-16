Elmer Ellsworth (Batesy) Bates, of Middleboro, passed peacefully, on September 13, 2020, at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Elmer was born Feb. 7, 1929, in Brockton; he was 91 years old. He is predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Tripp), May 27th of this year. They were married for 63 years. Elmer was the son of the late Freeman C. and Emily V. (Jackson) Bates. Batesy was the youngest of five children: Harry C. Bates, Russell Bates, Pauline V. Pratt, and Dorothy Pat Johnson; giving him his family nickname Sonny. All of his siblings preceded him in death. Elmer was the proud father of his two surviving sons: Brad R. Bates and loving partner Deb Zablowsky; Doug A. Bates and wife Theresa; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. They are also survived by a daughterly|like niece Coralie B. Tripp; and many other nieces and nephews. Elmer loved sports and played baseball and softball in his younger school years. He was scouted by a semi-pro team but was called off to the Korean battle where he served as a medic and was honorably discharged. He played blooper ball with friends in Lakeville and loved playing hockey with his boys and the neighborhood kids on the backyard pond. He always wore a smile and was the life of the party at family gatherings and birthday parties. He loved vegetable gardening at his home in Middleboro and while staying with Brad summers; loved tending to the garden and the chickens. Elmer loved to sing and yodel, always being a part of the church choirs in Middleboro and Florida. Many may remember his famous homemade root beer at the soda fountain of the Middleboro Methodist Church Fair. Elmer worked as a physical therapist at the Brockton VA Hospital for over 30 years. While Barbara was a teacher for many years, he would always vacation during the summer months; taking many trips with the boys to Europe, cross country and camping with The Russells at Bourne Scenic Park and White Lake in New Hampshire. They adored their cocker spaniels Buffy and Snowflake. Elmer and Barbara retired in Florida and resided there for over 30 years spending most summers in Middleboro and Lakeville. They were both devout Christians and loved to travel; having many friends from Europe and students from China visit with them in Florida. They moved back to the area in 2016; first residing in Lakeville with Brad, then later moving to the homestead with Doug in Middleboro, where they had their own residence. Funeral and burial services will be private; a memorial service may be planned at a later date. Burial will take place at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given and sent to the B&B Bates Memorial Music Fund, c/o Lakeville United Church of Christ, One Precinct St., Lakeville Ma. 02347. For online condolences please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
.