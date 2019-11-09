|
Elsie M. (Pratt) Brackett, age 92, of Carver, died on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Ruth (DeMoranville) Pratt. For many years, Elsie worked as an Inspector for paint strainers in the manufacturing industry. She was a longtime member of TOPS and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Elsie was the beloved wife of the late George N. Brackett; devoted mother of George Brackett Jr. of Carver, Carol Abramson and her husband Glen of Middleborough, Roger Brackett and his wife Cheryl of Taunton, Beverly Brackett of Middleborough and Michael Brackett and his wife Roxanne of Carver; loving Grandma of 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. All may attend the funeral service in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, Plymouth Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Elsie's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049, . For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019