Elwood L. Ireland, age 79, of Brockton, died May 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a period of failing health. He was the devoted husband of Barbro (Widman) Ireland for 57 years. Elwood was born and raised in Presque Isle, Maine, the son of the late Simon and Almira (Jones) Ireland and had been a resident of Brockton since 1951. A 1957 graduate of Brockton High School, Elwood had been a caregiver with Growthways, Inc. at several area group homes. Previously he worked in the same capacity with the Mass Department of Mental Health Services. In his free time, Elwood loved to sing and was a member of the Senior Choir at the Brockton Council on Aging and at Massasoit Community College. He was a member of the South Shore Writers Club and also enjoyed going to wrestling matches. Elwood enjoyed being around people in need and help them heal. Most importantly, he loved time spent with his family especially his granddaughters. In addition to his wife Barbro, Elwood leaves his two children, Christina Ireland of East Bridgewater and Chris Ireland and his wife Kathy of Providence, R.I.; his granddaughters, Caroline and Kathleen Gordon and Jessa Ireland. He was also the half-brother of Rose Mary Ireland of Ft. Mohave, Ariz., and Betty Ann Jones of Bangor, Maine. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday 5-8 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a service in the First Lutheran Evangelical Church, 900 Main St., Brockton, at 10 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elwood's memory to Camp Surefire, 290 Hope St., Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2019