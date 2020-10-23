Emanuel Teodoro Goncalves Monteiro, 34, of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Affectionately known as Joaisa by his family and Manny by his friends, he was born on March 26, 1986, in Praia, Cape Verde. He was the son of Filomena Lobo Monteiro and Joao De Deus Monteiro Sr. He was a Brockton High School graduate and worked at DXL Group. Joaisa was a man of faith and lived by principles and codes. He was loyal, supportive, and responsible. He was a devoted son and father. He worked very hard to achieve his goals and was eager to share it amongst his family and friends. He had an infectious smile that would brighten any room he entered. He was a kind hearted individual with a gentle soul. He was the type of person that would have done anything for his family and friends. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his children, nieces and loved ones. He was humorous and had a welcoming spirit and a friend to everyone. He loved traveling and enjoyed all sports, especially soccer. He was a Benfica fanatic. He was known as the best gift giver in the family. Everyone could count on getting a new pair of sneakers every Christmas and birthday, and for no reason at all. He took pride in his appearance and was a sharp dresser and you could always pick him out in a room by his hat and sneakers. Joaisa was a handsome man, who will dearly be missed by his friends and family, who felt it was an honor and truly a blessing to have had him in their lives. Joaisa will be lovingly remembered by his children, Navaiyah Monteiro, Natasha Monteiro, and Alijah Monteiro; siblings, David Tavares, Monica Tavares, Joao Monteiro Jr., Molly Monteiro and Patricia Monteiro. He will also be dearly missed by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, Godson and friends. He was predeceased by his loving grandmother, Margarida Lobo. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, October 24, at 9 a.m. to St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 E. Main St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the funeral home on Friday, October 23, from 4-7 p.m. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
.