Emma (Marilyn) Richardson Gray of Clearwater, Fla., died June 3, 2020, in Bourne Manor, Bourne, Mass. She was the wife of Gregory Gray Sr. for 55 years of Bourne Manor. She was born in Maryland, to the late Walter Richardson and Hilda (Brown) Richardson. She was a longtime resident of Brockton, Mass. She served in the U.S. Army as a clerk typist for a General at Fort Carson, CO; honorably discharged as a PFC. She was a longtime bakery worker at Stop and Shop Markets. She leaves behind her daughter, Christine Gray Thatcher and husband Douglas of Norton, Mass.; and a son, Gregory Gray Jr. of Middleboro, Mass.; two grandsons, Stephen Thatcher and his wife Lisa of Whitman, Mass., and Logan Thatcher of Norton, Mass.; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Nora and Johnathan of Whitman, Mass. She also leaves her brother, Charles Singleton and his wife of Maryland and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be private and arrangements will be made by the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home of Falmouth, Mass. Please visit their web site at ccgfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
