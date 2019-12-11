|
Enrica A. (Abellare) Alcantara, age 86, of Middleborough, formerly of Cebu, Philippines, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Oakhill Healthcare Center in Middleborough. Born in Cebu City, in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Teodorico and Eduvejes (Sabellano) Abellare. For many years, Enrica with her husband, Eutiquiano, owned and operated a convenience store in the Philippines. She later emigrated to the United States to help her daughter raise her family. Enrica was the beloved wife of the late Eutiquiano Alcantara; devoted mother of Sarah A. Floeck of Carver and Seneriano Alcantara and his wife Cristina R. of the Philippines; loving grandmother of Jason Floeck, Justin Floeck, Eric Floeck and Alexia Alcantara; dear sister of Potenciana Enjaynes, Vicente Abellare and the late Lorenza Labrada, Apolonio Abellare, Heriberto Abellare, Felix Abellare, Rustica Gabiana and Maximiano Abellare. Following cremation services, a memorial service for Enrica will be held in the Philippines.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019