Enrico V. Lascuola of Brockton, died January 11, 2020, at age 84. He was a loving husband of Anna Lascuola; loving father of Jean Hayden and husband Robert Hayden of Abington, Rick Lascuola and wife Linda Lascuola of Brockton, Keith Lascuola and wife Melissa Lascuola of Brockton; loving grandfather of Tiffany Hayden, Bobby Hayden, Jennifer Lascuola, Nick Lascuola, and Dax Lascuola; loving great-grandfather of Carlie Hayden; and many nieces and nephews Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, January 17, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020