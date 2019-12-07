|
Eric E. Nordeen, 73, of East Bridgewater, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home in East Bridgewater, under the care of his family and hospice. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Capozzi) Nordeen for 33 years. Born October 22, 1946, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Eric Nordeen and Ethel J. (Johnson) Nordeen. Raised in Brockton, he graduated from Brockton High School in 1964 and then served in the United States Air Force from 1964 until 1968 and was awarded the purple Heart for his service during Vietnam. Eric received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Stonehill College and received a master's degree from Anna Maria College. Eric served on the Brockton Police Department and retired as Captain in 2008. He was a member of the French Club, Vega Club and enjoyed playing hockey with the Brockton Police Department Black and Blues team. Eric had many enjoyments and hobbies including woodworking, boating/deep-sea fishing, motorcycles and guitars/music. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, Faith K. Tobon and her husband Antonio, Christopher J. Rodrick and his wife Patty, Jonathan A. Rodrick and his wife Kerry and Danielle M. Forni and her husband Paul; his grandchildren, Maxx, Antonio, Marc, Christopher, Alec and Brianna; his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Nash; his sisters, Karen Green and her husband Roger and Christine Bolinder; his sister-in-law, Virginia Lewis; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:30 p.m. A memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, on Sunday 4-8 p.m. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
