Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Congregational Church of North Easton
204 Center Street
Easton, MA
Erik Bassett


1969 - 2019
Erik Bassett Obituary
Erik Bassett, 50, passed unexpectedly in his sleep, November, 17, 2019, at his home in Easton. Erik was born September 29, 1969, to parents, Howard and Karen. As the first of five children, Erik's love of learning and books revealed itself at a very early age and stayed with him throughout his life. After graduating from Oliver Ames High School in Easton in 1987, Erik went on to earn a degree in history from North Park University of Chicago in 1991, and fulfilled his dream of becoming a history teacher at Lane Technical College Preparatory High School, one of the top ranked public schools in Chicago. After moving home to Massachusetts, Erik spent his later years as a substitute teacher for the Easton Public School system, and as a Developmental Specialist for Habilitation Assistance in Braintree, earning the title of Employee of the Year, twice. When Erik wasnt spending time with his family or helping others, he could be found reading a book or newspaper at home, the family cottage in New Hampshire, or in a quiet corner of his favorite local restaurant. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Erik is survived by his parents, Howard and Karen (Hedin) Bassett; his brothers, Adam Bassett and his fiance Heather Rahl, Bryan and his wife Colleen (Morse) Bassett; his sisters, Erin (Bassett) McNeil and her husband Adam McNeil, Brooke Bassett; his aunts, Joanne (Hedin) Peters, Kay (Boyd) Hedin, Linda (Bassett) Trevit, Gail Bassett; his nephews, Nathan, Tyler, and Quentin Bassett, Aiden McLaughlin, Christian and Gunnar McNeil; his niece, Ana McNeil; and many more cousins, in-laws, and friends. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m. at the Covenant Congregational Church in North Easton. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you consider making a donation to the Covenant Congregational Church, Capital Improvement Campaign, or please consider subscribing to a local newspaper. A very special thanks for all the love and support of friends and family. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019
