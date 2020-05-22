Home

Erik Lee Rainey, age 54 passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. His battle with the Covid 19 virus was brief. Erik is survived by his loving mother Martha Rainey, his brother Glenn Rainey, and his sister Lynn Rainey. He also leaves behind his nephew Jared Rainey and nieces Victoria Rainey, Mary (Loring) Lounsbury, Emily, and Christina Loring. Erik was preceded in death by his niece Erica Loring. He is also survived by two special friends Dave Aguar and Leo Rodriges. Erik spent his childhood in Dedham. Services and interment will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on May 22, 2020
