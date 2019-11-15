|
|
Erik S. Lohnes of Naples, Fla., formerly a longtime resident of Brockton, Mass., passed away after a lengthy illness, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 57. Erik will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Robert and Linda (Bowers) Lohnes; and his sisters, Jodi Lohnes-Bresse and Lee Brakoniecki. Erik will also be forever remembered by his nephew, Seth Bresse; niece, Ashley Lohnes; and extended family and dear friends. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A celebration of life will be scheduled for the early spring of 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Erik may be made to Tidewell Hospice House, 3355 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in The Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019