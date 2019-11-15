Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Lohnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik S. Lohnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erik S. Lohnes Obituary
Erik S. Lohnes of Naples, Fla., formerly a longtime resident of Brockton, Mass., passed away after a lengthy illness, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 57. Erik will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Robert and Linda (Bowers) Lohnes; and his sisters, Jodi Lohnes-Bresse and Lee Brakoniecki. Erik will also be forever remembered by his nephew, Seth Bresse; niece, Ashley Lohnes; and extended family and dear friends. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A celebration of life will be scheduled for the early spring of 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Erik may be made to Tidewell Hospice House, 3355 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in The Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -