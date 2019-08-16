|
|
Ernest E. "Bud" Volta Jr., age 85, of Brockton, died August 14, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Bud was the loving husband for 33 years of Madelon "Lonnie" (Warnock) Volta. Bud was also the loving husband of Bernice (LaChapelle) Volta who predeceased him. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Ernest and Annette (Landry) Volta Sr. He attended Brockton schools and was also educated in Canada at College Andre-Grasset. Bud served in the Armed Services in Europe. For over 25 years, he had been employed by John Hancock Insurance Agency and retired in 1991. Bud was a humble man who easily put a smile on everyone's face. He enjoyed spending time with his family. His hobbies included woodworking, especially making bird houses, gardening and bowling. He enjoyed spending time on the Cape. He enjoyed cooking and was especially noted for his clam boils, shrimp cocktail, stuffed quahogs and spaghetti sauce. He was a devout Catholic who attended Our Lady of Lourdes. He will always be remembered as a devoted family man. Bud was the loving father of Thomas Volta and his wife Kathy of Bonita Springs, FL, Michelle Connor and her husband Brian of Brockton, Denise Hines and her husband Philip of Billerica, Patricia Minichiello and her husband Thomas of Brockton, Michael Volta of Brockton, Glenn Boireau of Virginia and Michelle Boireau of New Hampshire; grandfather of Jonathan and Danielle Volta, Timothy, Amy and Samantha Connor, Matthew and Gregory Minichiello, Shay Lavery, Kevin Duris and Eric Boireau and great-grandfather of Brenden, Jr., Jake, Charlie and George. He was the brother of the late Theresa Derouen and Constance Richardson. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019