Ernest E. Whynock Jr.
Ernest E. Ernie Whynock Jr., age 88, of Brockton, died December 3, 2020, at the Good Samaritan, after a brief illness and a lengthy battle with Alzheimers disease. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole A. (Marcin) for 50 years. Ernie was born and raised in Brockton, the son of the late Ernest E. and Frida (Flood) Whynock, and remained a lifelong resident of the city. A 1950 graduate of Brockton High School, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Ernie had a lengthy career in sales and retired from the hand tools trade after many years. In his free time he enjoyed golf, bowling, gardening and playing the harmonica. He will be remembered as a personable man with a great sense of humor, who was very proud of his military service. Ernie is survived by his son, Marcus E. Whynock and his two devoted caregivers: his niece, Roxanne Hannigan and long-time companion Dolores Gray, both of Brockton. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Monday 4-7 p.m., with a time for sharing memories and stories at 6 p.m. Burial at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. In following COVID guideline, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. There is a maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ernies name to the Alzheimer's Association at 309 Waverley Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a charity of your choice. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
