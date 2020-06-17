Ernest J. LeBlanc
Ernest J. LeBlanc, age 96, of Middleborough, formerly of Brockton, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough. He was born in the Dorchester section of Boston, son of the late Isadore & Elise (LeBlanc) LeBlanc. Ernest grew up in Arlington, playing hockey and baseball. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Ernest was very active and loyal with the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and worked with the food pantry associated with the Knights and the local church. He loved playing golf, was an avid Boston Sports fan, was a happy and funny guy, and loved life! He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (Williams) LeBlanc; loving father of William LeBlanc & his wife Paula of East Bridgewater, Debra Flaherty & her husband Kevin of Hingham, Karen Morrison & her husband Robert of South Yarmouth, David LeBlanc of Middleborough, Elaine LeBlanc-Pollack & her husband Steven of Marshfield and the late Steven LeBlanc & his surviving wife Eileen of Rochester; cherished grandfather of Eric, Michael, Leanne, Steven, Ryan, Colin, Cameron, Keri, Michelle, Jeffrey, Andrew, Shelby, Marshall and the late Christopher; great-grandfather to many and great great-grandfather to one; and dear brother of the late Richard LeBlanc. Due to the current COVID19 conditions, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 17, 2020.
