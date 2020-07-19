1/1
Ernest P. Morrison Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Peter Morrison Jr., 95, of Brockton, previously of Rockland, husband to the late Jean E. (Scanlan) Morrison, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at BayPointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Brockton. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a loving and supportive son, brother, and uncle. He and his wife Jean celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on September 29, 2019. Born in Somerville, June 16, 1925, Ernie was the son of the late Ernest P. Morrison Sr. and Anna (DeMille) Morrison. He was a 1943 graduate of Medford High School. Ernie was a longtime delivery driver for the Navy Exchange at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Subsequently, he retrained as a chef, working for many years at Kellys Landing in South Weymouth. Throughout his life, Ernie pursued his love of music working as a drummer in multiple bands. Ernie is survived by his children, Donna M. Cruise and her husband Brockton City Councilor Tim Cruise, Paul D. Morrison and his wife Ins Vitug of Brighton, Lynne E. Grimaldi and her husband Andrew of Northampton, and David M. Morrison of Boston; his grandchildren, Caroline Cruise, Michael Cruise (Stephanie), Joseph Cruise, John Grimaldi and Nicholas Grimaldi; and his sisters-in-law Sophie (Peg) Morrison of Woburn and Ellie Morrison of Danvers. He is also survived by Jean's extended family and many loving nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his loving wife Jean and his siblings Dorothy King (Russell), Virginia Brodette (George), Elaine Kleiman (Al), Jack Morrison, Bob Morrison, and Jean Sanford (Earl) Billingsley (Bob). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell & Pica Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved