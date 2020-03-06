|
|
Estelle Jean (Wolk) Blackman, former longtime Brockton school teacher, a North Easton resident, formerly of Brockton, entered into rest on March 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Bernard Blackman. Devoted mother of Neal D. Blackman, Jeffrey L. Blackman and Carol R. Worthen. Cherished grandmother of Paul L. Worthen and S. Michael Worthen, and great-grandmother of Griffen and Gillian Worthen. Loving sister of the late Florence W. Vener. She was a noted teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, West Jr. High School, Gilmore Elementary School, along with the old Brockton High School. Funeral services will be held at Temple Chayai Shalom, 239 Depot Street, South Easton, on Sunday, March 8 at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at the home built by her late husband Harvey, Sunday following burial until 8 p.m., and continuing throughout the week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Hadassah Southern New England, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Centre, MA 02459, www.hadassah.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020