|
|
Estelle M. (Driscoll) Rogers, of Rockland, formerly of the cities of Somerville and "Southie" and the towns of Abington and Rockland's Leisurewoods, died just short of her 88th birthday, on Friday, September 13, 2019. Estelle worked at the old D'Amatos and Cavicchi Supermarket in Abington for many years, and was an avid fan of the "Boston Patriots" since 1962. She enjoyed social time at bingo at the Knights of Columbus in Abington and other gambling meccas, faithfully mowed her lawn until Labor Day of 2017 and retained her feisty independent spirit until the very end. "Stell" and her late husband of 62 years "Pat" traveled extensively across the United States, Australia, Morocco, Amsterdam, Ireland, Great Britain and other countries. Estelle had six children, Ellen Pitts of Brockton and husband David, Mary Jane Eaton of Stoughton and husband Gerry, Patrick Rogers of New Bedford and wife Maria Vazquez, Ruth Ann Maliski of Brockton, the late George Rogers, and Anne Marie Buckley of Plymouth and husband Tom. She leaves 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and is survived by two brothers out of a total of 13 siblings. Funeral services will be private, arranged by Quealy and Son Funeral Home of Abington.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019