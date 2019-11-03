|
Esther L. (Williamson) Tucker passed away peacefully in her 100th year Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Herbert B. Tucker. She was the daughter of Joseph and Susie Williamson. Born and raised in Holbrook, Esther's life centered on her dedication to her family and community. Over the years, she was a tireless supporter of the Methodist church, the Holbrook Historical Society, the Fireman's Wives Auxiliary, the Garden Club, the HHS Athletic Boosters, and Band Parents. She sang in the church choir for 70 years, as well as Community Chorus and Sweet Adeline's. She was an amazing cook and fed the community, from church suppers and town events, to working in the school cafeteria for many years. Because of her decades long service to the town, she is being honored as one of this year's inductees into the Holbrook Hall of Fame. She was a mentor and friend to people of all ages throughout her life. Esther is survived by her daughters, Donna and her husband Gary, Jeanne, Rita; and her son, Richard and his wife Ruth; her three grandchildren, Josh, Jessica and her husband Dan, and Lindsey and her husband George; her ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha, Emma, Nicolas, Connor, Gabrielle, Lily, Chloe, Charlotte, and Harris. A memorial service will be held Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m. at the Holbrook United Methodist Church, 60 Plymouth St., Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holbrook UMC.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019