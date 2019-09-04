|
Esther M. (Blanchard) Lalli-Salvaggio, 96, of Norwell, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Eva (Robillard) Blanchard. Esther was a teacher's aide at the Winthrop School in Brockton for many years. She loved spending time with her family and dancing. Esther was the wife of the late A. Chester Lalli and Peter Salvaggio; beloved mother of Stephen Lalli and his wife Rosemary of Marshfield, Kenneth Lalli and his wife Kathryn, and Vincent Lalli and his wife Arlene, all of Lakeville; loving grandmother of Michael, Christopher, Brian, Patricia, Andrew, and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Ace, Trevor, Gavin, Caiden, Andi, Kaitlyn, and Amanda; sister of Theresa Gay of Berkley, and the late Henry Blanchard and Geraldine Corcoran; sister-in-law of Lorraine Lalli of Brockton; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral service Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Scituate Etrusco Associates, Inc., P.O. Box 265, Scituate, MA 02066. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019