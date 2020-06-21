Esther V. (Lopez) Fitzgerald, age 89, of Brockton, died June 18, 2020, at the Webster Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Charles F. Fitzgerald, Sr. Esther was born and raised in Quincy, a daughter of the late Mario and Josephine (Brandolini) Lopez. She was a graduate from Quincy High School and received her certificate from Burroughs Business School. Esther retired as an inspector at Wood Hu Kitchens in W. Bridgewater. Previously she worked at Hess-Eastern/Norris Industries in Brockton. When a member of the Brockton COA, Esther enjoyed working with the knitting club. She loved trips to Foxwoods, reading and trips to Aruba. Esther will be remembered as a very strong woman with a great sense of humor. Although she had many challenges with her health she always remained positive. She will always be remembered as the best Mother, Grandmother and Mother-in-law that any family could have. Esther loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Esther was the mother of Charles F. Charlie Fitzgerald, Jr. and his wife Janice of Brockton and the late Deborah Smith. She was the proud grandmother of Shawn Fitzgerald and his wife Justine, Ryan Fitzgerald and his friend Stephanie and God-Mother of Linda Beck. She was the sister of Mario Lopez of Quincy and the late Marie DiNardo. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing is still in effect; please wear a mask. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.