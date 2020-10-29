Ethel F. (Ouellette) Varnum, age 89, of Middleborough, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was born and grew up in Middleborough. Ethel attended Middleborough Public Schools and was a graduate of Middleborough High School. Ethel had very strong beliefs with religion and her church. She was a congregant of the Central Congregational Church in Middleborough, where she volunteered for many events and could always be found participating in the "coffee hour". Ethel had many hobbies; doing arts & crafts, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, baking, cooking and gardening. A simple loving lady, she will be missed by many. Ethel was the beloved wife for 69 years to Ernest R. Varnum; loving mother of Martha L. Varnum of Dighton; dear sister of the late Arthur Ouellette and Madeline Atwood. She is also survived by three generations of loving nieces and nephews. All are invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with her funeral services to follow at the Central Congregational Church, 2 Webster Street, Middleborough, starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Staples Street, East Taunton. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ethel's memory may be made to the Central Congregational Church, 2 Webster St., Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
