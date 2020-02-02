|
|
Ethel Mary (Field) Pomerleau, 87, a resident of Easton for 40 years, passed away at St. Joseph's Manor in Brockton on January 24, 2020 after a period of failing health. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph R.E. Pomerleau. Born in Lewiston, Maine, on March 13, 1932 a daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Vigenault) Field, she was raised in and educated in Lisbon, Maine. Ethel began her working career as an assembler at Stride Rite in Brockton and later became a food service handler in the food industry. An active volunteer for the Easton Council of Aging she served as the past secretary. She later worked for Old Colony Services where she worked serving lunches at Parker Terrace in Easton and then at Stoughton Senior Center where she ran "Ethel's Cafe". Ethel is survived by five children, Emile Joe Pomerleau and his wife Debra of Abington, Ronald Pomerleau and his wife Ellie of Brockton, Edward Pomerleau and his wife Suzanne of Brockton, Michael Pomerleau and his wife Julie of Middleboro and Elaine Maloof and her husband Philip of Easton; her siblings, Clara Madore of Easton, Maryrose Gagne of Whitinsville and Doris Snyder of CO.; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Edward Fields, Frederick Fields and Romeo Fields. Funeral services were private with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. Donations in Ethels memory may be sent to of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452 or to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020