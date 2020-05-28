|
Eugene F. Dearth, age 84, passed on April 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeths Hospital, following a courageous two-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was the beloved husband of Audrey Nordstrom Dearth, of Brockton, for 63 years. He was born in Abington, living most of his life in Brockton. He was one of nine children born to Thomas and Margaret Cass Dearth. A graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1955, he was quarterback and co-captain of the football team, and captain of the track team. Gene was a highly skilled drywall finisher for 45 years, working for Daly Drywall until his retirement at 71. He was a wealth of knowledge with home repairs and always lent a helping hand to others when needed. Gene was known for his great sense of humor, strong work ethic, devotion to family and love of sports. He and his wife Audrey, took several trips together, including to his favorite place Ireland. Many people loved him for his kindness and fun ways. He had a strong faith in God which was reflective of the life he lived. Devoted father of Annette Ohrenberger and husband Robert, Timothy and Joyce Dearth and the late Michael Dearth and former daughter-in-law, Kathleen Neville. Dearest grandfather of Michael Dearth and wife Chandler, Jessica Riopelle and husband Jonathan, Amanda Dearth and partner Shawn Masse, Daniel Ohrenberger, Rachel Ohrenberger and Samantha Dearth. He leaves great-grandchildren, Cassidy Riopelle and Shawn Michael Masse. He was the brother to the late John, Thomas, William and Robert Dearth, sisters, Margaret Johnson, Rosella Dearth and Jeanette Dirksen. He leaves a sister, Florence Verville, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, funeral will be private with a celebration of life gathering at a later date. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2020