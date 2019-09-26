|
Eugene Houston, 49 years old, of Brockton, born December 13,1969, died at his home in Los Angeles, Calif., Monday, September 9, 2019, after a lingering illness. He was the son of the late Evelyn Ryan Houston of Trenton South Carolina. He is survived by his father, Jesse Houston Sr. of Atlanta, Ga.; his sisters, Arlene Madden Houston of Randolph, Patricia and Arthur Ward of Brockton and Michelle Houston of South Carolina; his brothers, Jesse Houston Jr. of Brockton and Craig Houston and his wife Andrea of Hull. Eugene was a truck driver by occupation. His presence will be very much missed by his family and all who really new him. Memorial services will be private with interment at Melrose Cemetery.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019