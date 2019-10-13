|
Eva M. Munsell, age 62, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton and West Wareham, died October 9, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Eva J. (Campbell) Munsell. Eva was raised and educated in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. In 2016, Eva retired from the Brockton VA Medical Center, where she had worked as a dietician for 33 years. Eva was a member of the DAV, VFW, Purple Heart and Trench Rat groups. She was a beautiful, loving, kind hearted and loyal friend to all that she knew. She enjoyed family vacations, long drives, the casino, but most of all, spending time with her family. Eva was the sister of Jennie Munsell of West Bridgewater, William Munsell Jr. of North Carolina, Lois Ennis of Taunton and the late Mildred Zwicker; sister-in-law of John Zwicker of West Bridgewater; special aunt of Debbie and James Belcher, Mary and Michael King, Cheryl and Nelson Rocha, John Zwicker Jr., William Munsell III, Shawn and Nicole Lewis, Joyce Jaecques and Diane Grushkin and the late Donald Zwicker; great-aunt of Crystal, James and Gail, Mathew and Jeffery Belcher, James, Michael and Madison King, Kassandra and Torrie Martin, Donovan Bowley, Bryanna and Alex Truehart, Kayla, Donald Jr. and John Henry Zwicker, Melissa, Michael and Matthew Rocha and Ryan Lewis; great great-aunt of Johnathan, Allyanna, Isaiah, Dontay, Lorenzo, Adalynn Paige, Shyanne, Abigail, Ava Lynne and Isabelle. She is also survived by her friend Linda, her neighbors and the Support Team at Green Cancer Center of Brockton. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, October 15, 4-7 p.m. Cremation will follow. Donations in Eva's name may be made to the Ellie Fund for Breast Cancer, 200 Reservoir St., Needham Heights, MA 02494 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019